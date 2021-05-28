Auburn man sentenced to 38 years in prison for 2018 Opelika murder

Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Auburn man to 38 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 36-year-old man in Opelika.

Marquerious Canada, 30, was found guilty of murder intentional April 13 after Antonio Drisker was shot to death in the Windsor Mobile Home Park in Opelika outside of a friend’s home in July 2018.

During the sentencing hearing, Canada told the judge he was innocent, and members of his family said the same.

“He’s not a killer, and I don’t think he should go to prison for something he didn’t do,” Mary Canada, Canada’s grandmother, said at the hearing.

During Canada’s trial, Lee County Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the shooting happened after Teddy North, 32, his brother Jerrell North, 31, and Canada attacked Drisker.

“It was the defendant, Marquerious Canada, Teddy and Jerrell. Three on one,” Berardi said. “When I say attack, I mean they were starting to hit him, and at some point Marquerious Canada pulled out a gun and hit Antonio with it.”

Berardi said Drisker tried to get away but was shot by Canada and fell before the three defendants chased him down.