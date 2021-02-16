Auburn man sentenced to 45 years for 2019 kidnapping; viral video led to his apprehension

An Auburn man was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping and sentenced to 45 years in prison in January following a viral social media video depicting an assaulted individual tied to a chair with a fire burning underneath them.

Kendrick Omar Hill, 31, was found guilty by a Lee County jury after testimony and evidence presented at trial showed that Hill pulled the victim off the street, forced him in a car and drove him to a location in Opelika in July 2019. Video taken by Hill showed the victim bound, gagged and strapped to a chair with a fire underneath, District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said.

Testimony revealed the cause of the kidnapping was the victim owing Hill $20, according to Ventiere.

Officers with the Opelika Police Department were notified of the incident by a citizen who watched the video and flagged down two patrolmen. By using landmarks seen in the video, two officers were able to find the scene and recover the victim after Hill ran on foot, Ventiere said.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment while Opelika police, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, took Hill into custody the following day, Ventiere said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Garrett Saucer and Cathey Berardi.

“I commend the Opelika Police Department, Detective Stokes, Officers Fears and Greer and Assistant District Attorneys Garrett Saucer and Cathey Berardi for their hard work in this case,” Ventiere said. “I also appreciate the jury’s verdict, which ensured a violent offender was held accountable for his disregard for human life.”