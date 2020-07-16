Auburn man sentenced to 90 years for 2017 Opelika double-murder

An Auburn man was sentence to 90 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to a 2017 double-murder.

Jacquavious Greathouse was found guilty of two counts of murder in November 2019 for the March 2017 Opelika homicide deaths of Sedric Lewis of Opelika and Derris Harris of LaFayette, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

“Our community is safer with this murderer going to prison ostensibly for the rest of his life,” Hughes said.

His co-defendant, John Willie Maddox, also is charged with two counts of murder stemming from the incident.

Maddox is awaiting trial.

Greathouse was convicted of firing 22 rounds from an assault rifle and six rounds from a .40-caliber pistol, killing the two victims inside the residence in the 400 block of Toomer Street.

A Lee County jury reached its verdict in a little more than an hour, Hughes said.

The Opelika Police Department investigated the incident, and Assistant District Attorneys Garrett Saucer and Cathie Berardi prosecuted the case.