Auburn mother dies after brutal October stabbing, leaving two children orphaned

A wife and mother who was stabbed multiple times in October 2020 after helping her children escape has since died.
ZhengZheng Wu sustained about 60 stab wounds the night of Oct. 22, 2020, after police said Auburn University student Zhuobin Wang broke into her family’s home on Richland Road and killed her husband, Lijun Xuan, before stabbing her.
The Lee County District Attorney's office said she died on Feb. 13.
Wang, who is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the incident, remains in the Lee County Detention Facility while his case is pending consideration before a Lee County Grand Jury. The district attorney’s office is reviewing his case to see if additional charges are warranted, Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said.
“The Lee County District Attorney’s Office will review the official opinion of the State Medical Examiner, as well as consult with the Auburn Police Division before making any additional charging decisions against Wang,” Ventiere said in a statement.
Ventiere said she was unable to comment on whether Wu died of her stabbing injuries.
With both husband and wife dead, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office said the Department of Human Resources is making sure the couple's two children are cared for and their needs are being met.
Police said in a Dec. 21, 2020, preliminary hearing that Wang stabbed Xuan 23 times and killed him, and he stabbed Wu about 60 times. She received treatment for weeks before being released.
Police pointed to displaced molding on the back door of the house where the death occurred as evidence of a forced entry, and they found blood in multiple rooms in the house’s downstairs area, according to Auburn police detective Levi Donnelly, who was called as a witness in Wang’s preliminary hearing.
“There was blood from the front door area, throughout the living room and kitchen — really the whole common area downstairs,” Donelly said.
Wu heard a knock on the front door the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, and saw Wang, whom she knew because he had lived with the family earlier that year as a renter, according to Donelly’s retelling of the statement to police by Wu, who was interviewed after she was able to leave the hospital.
Donelly said Wu called her husband to come downstairs, and while Xuan was trying to turn on his phone, Wang entered the house through the back door and stabbed Xuan in the back. After Wu attempted to intervene, police said Wang stabbed her.
Donnelly also said the couple’s two children, ages 8 and 5, were downstairs when the assault began and followed their mother's instructions to run outside.
Auburn police Lt. Michael Creighton, who was also called as a witness, said Wang took an Uber to the residence of Wu and Xuan the night of the murder and tried to decide what to do with the children on the ride over.
“He had lived there for some time, so he knew there were children in the house,” Creighton said.
After the couple was stabbed, police said they received a call from Wang who told them he had killed a family and asked them to come to the house.
“I killed people. I killed a family,” Wang said in a recording of the 911 call that was played during the preliminary hearing. “Not [an] accident. I killed them by myself. I wanted to kill them.”
When they arrived, Wang did not resist arrest and complied with officers, according to police.
Wang’s defense attorneys said Wang was upset with how he was treated when he lived with Xuan and Wu, and there was a dispute about money that Wang owed to the couple.