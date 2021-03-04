Auburn mother dies after brutal October stabbing, leaving two children orphaned

Police said in a Dec. 21, 2020, preliminary hearing that Wang stabbed Xuan 23 times and killed him, and he stabbed Wu about 60 times. She received treatment for weeks before being released.

Police pointed to displaced molding on the back door of the house where the death occurred as evidence of a forced entry, and they found blood in multiple rooms in the house’s downstairs area, according to Auburn police detective Levi Donnelly, who was called as a witness in Wang’s preliminary hearing.

“There was blood from the front door area, throughout the living room and kitchen — really the whole common area downstairs,” Donelly said.

Wu heard a knock on the front door the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, and saw Wang, whom she knew because he had lived with the family earlier that year as a renter, according to Donelly’s retelling of the statement to police by Wu, who was interviewed after she was able to leave the hospital.

Donelly said Wu called her husband to come downstairs, and while Xuan was trying to turn on his phone, Wang entered the house through the back door and stabbed Xuan in the back. After Wu attempted to intervene, police said Wang stabbed her.