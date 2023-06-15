A pair of Auburn parents were arrested and charged after authorities found 6-year-old Sulivan Watford dead at an Auburn home on Core Drive.

Kelly West Watford faces one count of felony murder charge and Mark Edward Watford faces one count of aggravated child abuse. The mother is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond, while the father has a $30,000 bond.

The Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive in reference to Sulivan being in medical distress. They found the boy unresponsive on the scene and tried to revive him.

Sulivan was transported to the East Alabama Health, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the Medical Examiners' Office in Montgomery for a post-mortem exam.

The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, but police said evidence indicates that he "sustained prolonged willful abuse and maltreatment."

“Evidence consistent with a drowning was discovered during both medical treatment and post-mortem examination,” according to a police report. “In addition, APD investigators learned the child appeared to be extremely malnourished to the extent the six-year-old child weighed approximately 21 pounds."