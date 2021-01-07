 Skip to main content
Auburn Police announces new captain
Joseph Morris, Auburn Police Captain

Joseph Morris has been recently promoted to captain of the Auburn Police Division. 

 Contributed by the City of Auburn

Joseph Morris has been promoted to the position of Auburn Police Division captain.

With over 25 years of experience, Morris has held a number of law enforcement positions within the police division including jailor, corporal, sergeant and lieutenant.

“Captain Morris has served the Auburn community his entire law enforcement career,” Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said in a Tuesday press release. “He will be a tremendous asset to the Police Division’s Command Staff and provide solid leadership to the Patrol Section.”

His promotion was effective Nov. 23, 2020, assistant police chief Clarence Stewart says in the press release. 

Morris is an Auburn University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife sciences.

