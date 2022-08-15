Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery

Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery.

The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka.

Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9.

The victim reported having an arranged meeting with the first suspect to purchase property, according to a police release.

“During the transaction, a second suspect presented a firearm and demanded the victim’s property,” the police report said. “Both suspects fled after robbing the victim.”

Police began investigating and developed the two juveniles as suspects. Both were found at a residence on Thursday where police said they recovered evidence that linked them to the robbery.

The 16-year-old was charged as an adult, in accordance with state law, and transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond, according to the police report, and the 15-year-old juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.