On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Justin Martinez Monrell McGhee, 19, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with assault first degree and assault second degree.

Officers said they responded to a call reporting an assault with a knife near the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive on Thursday, and police located two victims who sustained injuries from a bladed weapon.

McGhee was developed as a suspect and was located by police near the crime scene a short time after the crime occurred, the police report said. After further investigation, McGhee was arrested.

Police said the victims were known to the suspect and the assault was not random. Both victims are in stable condition at this time and no injuries were life threatening.

McGhee was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $75,000 bond.