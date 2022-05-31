Auburn police arrest 4 teens in connection to string of auto burglaries

Auburn police have arrested an adult and three juveniles in connection to thefts that occurred at multiple locations between May 25 and May 27, police said.

Police responded to an auto burglary call and made contact with eight suspects on West Longleaf Drive, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department.

“Officers discovered the subjects were involved in criminal activity that occurred in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive, the 800 block of West Glenn Avenue and the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue,” the police report said. “In addition to being involved in auto burglaries, two of the suspects were charged with vehicle theft.”

On Friday, police arrested Kendesus Aushawonne Jones, 19, of Lanett, and charged him with theft of property first degree and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Three juveniles from LaFayette were also arrested:

A 15-year-old was charged with theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and theft of property first degree.

A 17-year-old was charged with identity theft, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another 17-year-old was charged with theft of property first degree and identity theft.

Jones was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond, two of the juveniles were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and one was released to a guardian, according to the police report.

Police said the remaining suspects were questioned and charged with misdemeanor offenses not related to this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and police said there is a possibility that more individuals will be arrested.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3141 or the Police Tip Line at 334-246-1391.