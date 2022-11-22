Auburn police arrest a man and woman on burglary and theft charges

Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money.

On Nov. 18, police arrested Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez, 35, of Auburn, and Mireya Romero Gonzalez, 40, of Auburn, who were developed as suspects.

The arrests stem from Auburn Police responding to a call at a residence located in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive.

Police said a victim reported that a man broke into his residence and physically assaulted the victim. While this was happening, the victim reported that a woman, who was already inside the residence, stole a sum of money from the victim’s room.

After investigation, police said Hernandez and Gonzalez were identified as the suspects who perpetrated the crimes. Hernandez was arrested and charged with burglary first degree and Gonzalez was arrested and charged with theft of property first degree.

They were both transported to the Lee County Jail. Hernandez was held on a $25,000 bond, and Gonzalez was held on a $5,000 bond.