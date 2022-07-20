Auburn police arrest a man from Rainbow City on burglary and theft charges

On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City, on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Police said the arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on June 13 at a facility in the 400 block of South Dean Road.

Ramsey was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained, the police report said.

After being arrested, Ramsey was then transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.