Auburn police arrest a man from Rainbow City on burglary and theft charges

Koby Blake Ramsey

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City, on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Police said the arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on June 13 at a facility in the 400 block of South Dean Road.

Ramsey was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained, the police report said.

After being arrested, Ramsey was then transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.

