Auburn police arrest and charge Pisgah man for breaking and entering, theft
Auburn police arrest and charge Pisgah man for breaking and entering, theft

Tinker-mugshot.jpg

Koby Macade Tinker

 Courtesy Auburn Police Division

Auburn police arrested and charged a man Thursday with three felony counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and three counts of third-degree theft of property, according to police.

Koby Macade Tinker, 19, from Pisgah, Alabama, was arrested and charged as a suspect in the Oct. 31 investigation by police into several auto burglary reports that occurred in the 500 block of Webster Road, police said.

Tinker was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $13,500 bond. Additional charges are possible as the APD’s investigation continues, according to police.

