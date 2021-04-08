 Skip to main content
Auburn police arrest, charge man with attempted kidnapping
Auburn police arrest, charge man with attempted kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn police arrested and charged a man with attempted kidnapping after an unsuccessful attempt was made to restrain a victim and force them into a vehicle Tuesday.

William Nelson Melson Jr., 56, of transient residency, is facing a second-degree attempted kidnapping charge after a felony warrant for his arrest was issued, police said.

Officers with the Auburn Police Division responded to a call in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive after they received a report that a suspect tried to force a victim into a vehicle, though there were no weapons involved and the attempt was not successful, police said.

A short while later, officers contacted Melson and he was identified as the suspect before being arrested and charged in connection to the incident, according to police.

Melson was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond, and the case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Melson.jpeg

William Melson

 Auburn Police Division
