Auburn police arrest Columbus man in connection to fatal Commerce Drive shooting

Police have charged a Columbus man with capital murder and attempted murder in connection to shootings at a Commerce Drive residence in Auburn on March 7, according to the Auburn Police Department. The shooting resulted in the death of two men, as well as a women being sent to a trauma center for treatment, police said.

On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Carl Mack Kitchens, 37, from Columbus, Ga., “on felony warrants charging him with two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder,” according to the police report.

During the investigation, police said, Kitchens was developed as an additional suspect, a warrant for his arrest was obtained, and he was found in Columbus, Ga.

Police said Kitchens is being held without bond at the Muscogee County jail “awaiting extradition” to Lee County.

According to an earlier report from Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart, a man and woman were shot the night of March 7 in a Commerce Drive residence, and another man was shot as he was fleeing the scene. Both men died and the woman was transported to a trauma center.

That night, Auburn police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive at about 7:45 p.m., according to the release from the APD. Officers found a 28-year-old female and a 35-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries, and witnesses described the suspect as a black male wearing all dark clothing.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, after entering the residence and opening fire, fled on foot.

First responders worked to save both victims. The woman was rushed to a trauma center, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers searching the area found a man dressed in dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

While processing the crime scene, officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses and made a preliminary finding confirming that the man who was described as wearing all dark clothing had shot a gun inside the residence, killing the other man and wounding the woman, police said.

Police located two other people near the scene who had reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect after the man and woman were shot in the residence.

This care remains under investigation and the Auburn police ask for anyone with additional information to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.