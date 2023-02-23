Auburn Police Department’s Narcotics and Investigations Section arrested a Georgia man in connection to a suspected drug overdose death that is believed to involve fentanyl poisoning.

Police began the investigation on Feb. 8, and identified Adarius Dijuan Reese, 25, of Lagrange, Ga., as the suspected source of the fentanyl provided to the victim.

On Feb. 20, the Auburn Police Narcotics and Operational Support K9 Sections conducted a traffic stop on Reese in the area of Shug Jordan Parkway, the police report said.

During the stop and the search of the vehicle, police said they found multiple controlled substances, a stolen firearm and approximately $2,400 in U.S. currency.

Reese was charged with drug trafficking - fentanyl, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and receiving stolen property second degree.

Reese was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,500 bond. Police said this case remains under investigation.

The Auburn Police Department reminds the public that “one pill can kill,” and asks citizens to report suspected fentanyl trafficking and possession to the Auburn Police Department.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Auburn Public Safety smartphone application.