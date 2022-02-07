 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn police arrest man charged with hitting 18-year-old woman with car, leaving scene
Auburn police arrest man charged with hitting 18-year-old woman with car, leaving scene

Cortavius Watkins-Mugshot

Cortavius Watkins

 Contributed by Auburn Police Department

Auburn police have arrested a man and charged him with hitting an 18-year-old woman with his car and leaving the scene.

Police charged Cortavius Watkins, 31 of Notasulga, with a felony count of duty to give information and render aid.

On Sunday at approximately 7:20 p.m., an 18-year-old female was “hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk, after which the driver left the scene of the accident,” police said.

Auburn police responded to a call reporting the incident and EMS and Auburn Fire treated the injuries of the victim.

The victim was then taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where she is expected to recover, police said.

From evidence collected at the scene and from witnesses, police said they were able to identify the suspected vehicle to be a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Police said Watkins was then “identified as driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.”

Watkins has been taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.

