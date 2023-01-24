Auburn police arrest man charged with theft of property and attempting to elude police

On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested Giani Paul Moreno Rodriguez on warrants charging him with theft of property first degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

Police said the arrest stems from a vehicle theft that occurred on Jan. 16 near the 600 block of Duncan Drive.

Rodriguez was developed as a suspect, and Auburn Police located the vehicle driving on South College Street near West Samford Avenue less than an hour after it was reported stolen, according to the release.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but police said the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, fled in the stolen vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in a driveway.

Rodriguez was then taken into custody. Police said he required medical treatment that was unrelated to the incident, and he was arrested in obedience to the warrants upon his release from medical care on Thursday.

Rodriguez was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.