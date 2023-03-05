After conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday, Auburn police arrested Kimosolona Gatewante Floyd, 43, of Auburn, on a felony warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Police said the traffic stop was initiated after police observed a traffic violation on East Glenn Avenue near Bent Creek Road on Monday. Floyd was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, the police report said.

During the stop, an investigation was initiated and police said they recovered a firearm, which led to Floyd being arrested for obstructing government operations.

“During the post-arrest investigation, Auburn police received information confirming that Floyd’s possession of a firearm was a felony according to Alabama law,” the police report said. “A felony warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol was obtained, and Floyd was arrested in obedience to the warrant on (Tuesday) at the Lee County Jail.”

Floyd was held at the Lee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.