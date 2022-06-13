Auburn police arrest Opelika man in connection to auto burglaries

The Auburn Police Department has arrested an Opelika man in connection to auto burglaries that occurred on June 7.

Auburn police responded to multiple reports of auto burglaries on June 7 in the area of the 2100 block of Stonehaven Drive, the police report said.

Remus Donte Menifield, 35, was identified as a suspect and was arrested on Friday after further investigation.

Police said Menifield was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property third degree, three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and two counts of theft of property second degree.

These warrants were executed while Menifield was incarcerated at the Lee County Jail for unrelated charges and was being held on a $31,500 bond, according to the police report.