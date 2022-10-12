Auburn police arrest Opelika man on charges of robbery and attempted murder

Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident said to have occurred on Aug. 29 in the 200 Block of West Longleaf Drive.

Officers that responded to the incident said they encountered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center after receiving life-saving first aid from first responders, the police report said.

During the investigation, police said Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, 24, of Opelika, was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants were obtained.

Gilmore was located on Tuesday, arrested and charged with robbery first degree and attempted murder.

The Auburn Police Department was assisted by the US Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in making this arrest.

Gilmore was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $175,000 bond. He was additionally arrested on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear on a $500 bond, according to the release.