Auburn police arrest Pennsylvania man on burglary and theft charges

The Auburn Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man in connection to a burglary at a business located in the 1600 block of East University Drive in Auburn.

On April 2, police arrested Samuel Charles Post, 38, from Philadelphia, Pa., “on warrants charging him with burglary third degree, theft of property first degree, possession of burglary tools and attempting to elude a police officer,” according to a police report.

Police said the department received a report of a “suspicious vehicle in the area,” a short time after the burglary occurred.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the police report.

Police said the “vehicle fled a short distance before the driver exited and fled on foot.” The driver was apprehended and identified as Samuel Charles Post.

Post was also identified as the burglary suspect as police recovered multiple items that were stolen from the business from his vehicle as well as tools “used to force entry into the business,” according to police.

Post was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $14,000 bond.