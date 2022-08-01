 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road

  Updated
Brown-mugshot.jpg

Alissa Glen Brown

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road.

On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Previously, Auburn police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City on July 18 on the same charges relating to the same burglary incident.

After further investigation, police said Brown was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants were obtained.

Brown was arrested in another police jurisdiction, taken to the St. Clair County Jail and later transported to the Auburn Police Department.

Police said Brown was “additionally charged with failure to appear associated with an unrelated case.” She was booked into the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

Ramsey was transported to the Lee County Jail on July 18 and held on a $4,000 bond.

