Auburn police arrest three individuals on charges of trafficking and possession of Fentanyl

The Auburn Police Department with the assistance of the county-wide SWAT team arrested three individuals after conducting a search warrant and recovering a quantity of various drugs, four handguns and money, according to a police release.

On Thursday APD officers and SWAT team conducted the search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road in Auburn, police said.

Police said they recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in addition a quantity of U.S. currency and four handguns, of which one was reported stolen from Anniston, according to the police report.

Three individuals were arrested and charged after the search.

Keondre S’lym Thomas, 22, and Roilan Miguel Torres, 20, were both charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lee Smith Edwards, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (heroin, cocaine, mushrooms), drug trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fentanyl that was recovered “was pressed into pill form giving the appearance and stamping of Xanax tablets, commonly referred to as bars,” police said.

The APD stated in the police report that the department wants to remind citizens how dangerous Fentanyl is.

“As noted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 42% of pills tested by the DEA laboratory for Fentanyl contained 2 mg of Fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal does,” the release said.