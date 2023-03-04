After conducting a traffic stop on Monday, Auburn police arrested two Georgia men on multiple charges.

Police arrested Marquavious Bernard Favors, 25, from Peachtree City, Ga., on warrants for two counts of identity theft, three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of marijuana second degree and obstructing governmental operations. Police also arrested Marquez Lezhaun Abernathy, 26, from East Point, Ga., on warrants for two counts of identity theft.

The traffic stop was initiated after police say they observed a traffic violation, and police identified Favors and Abernathy as the vehicle’s occupants.

Police said during the stop, an investigation was initiated in which illegal narcotics as well as contraband associated with forged checks and identity theft were recovered from the vehicle.

None of the evidence associated with fraud originated from local victims, police said.

After the investigation, Favors and Abernathy were placed under arrest, and both were transported to the Lee County Jail. Favors is held on a $16,500 bond and Abernathy on a $10,000 bond.