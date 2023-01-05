 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn Police arrest two juveniles on burglary and theft charges

After responding to an alarm at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Sunday, Auburn police officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn and Tuskegee.

Responding officers said they confirmed that forced entry had been made into the business.

The two juvenile suspects were located by police near the business a short time after the alarm occurred, and stolen property was recovered in the vicinity of the suspects as well as an altered firearm, according to the police report.

Both juveniles were arrested on felony juvenile complaints charging each with burglary, third degree, and theft of property, second degree. One of the juveniles was also charged with possession of an altered firearm, the police report said.

The two juveniles were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

