Auburn police arrest two teens on robbery charges

The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred on the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue in Auburn.

On April 3, police arrested Charles Lewis Reese Jr., 18, from Opelika, and a 17-year-old juvenile, from Auburn.

Police said the two suspects were arrested on felony warrants and both are being charged with first degree robbery. Police are also charging Reese will possession of marijuana, second degree.

“A victim, not associated with the business, reported that a suspect attempted to take property by force while armed with a firearm,” the police report said. “The suspect then fled in a vehicle that was driven by a second suspect.”

After investigation, police said Reese and the 17-year-old juvenile were “developed as suspects and were later contacted in the vehicle used to flee after the crime occurred.”

Police said the 17-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult “in accordance with state law.”

Both suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on bond. The 17-year-old juvenile is being held on a $100,000 bond and Reese is being held on a $101,000 bond, according to police.