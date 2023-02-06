The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation regarding 86 stolen grave marker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1000 East Samford Avenue.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, APD officers met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery in response to the theft complaint. It’s believed that the 86 grave marker vases were stolen between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

These 12-inch tall bronze vases are used to mark various graves within the Memorial Park Cemetery, many of which belong to veterans, police said.

“These items are not only valuable in raw materials, but have sentimental value to the loved ones of those laid to rest in the cemetery,” the APD said. “It is believed the subject responsible for the theft will attempt to sell the stolen items as scrap metal.”

Police ask scrap yards and similar businesses to report suspicious sales resembling the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Miller at 334-501-3145. Anonymous tips may also be provided to police on Auburn’s Public Safety smartphone application.

Download the Auburn Public Safety App at apps.myocv.com/share/a67336830.