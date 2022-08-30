 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn police charge Notasulga woman with breaking and entering a vehicle on South College Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Alisha Ann Stough

Alisha Ann Stough 

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

Auburn police have arrested a Notasulga woman on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Police arrested Alisha Ann Stough, 40, on Friday in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, near the 1600 block of South College Street.

A victim told the Auburn Police Department that a “suspect unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole property,” including a debit card that police said was used to make fraudulent purchases.

During the investigation, Stough was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants were obtained.

Police officers located and arrested Stough on Friday, and she was transported to the Lee County Jail and was being held on a $4,500 bond.

