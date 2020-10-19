Auburn police charge two men with burglary, assault

The Auburn Police Division arrested two Opelika men, Cesar Perez-Perez, 27, and Maynor Issac Perez-Perez, 23, on warrants charging them with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault after a 47-year old Auburn man reported the incident on Oct. 18.

According to a release from the APD, the victim said the suspects came to his home on Gentry Drive in Auburn and assaulted him with an edged weapon and baseball bat, which required him to go to the emergency room at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Officials with the APD said Cesar and Maynor were developed as suspects and taken into custody without incident and interviewed, and police believe they obtained the edged weapon used in the assault.

Both suspects are currently held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond while the case remains under investigation by the APD and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

