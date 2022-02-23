Auburn Police Department seeks suspect in connection with shooting at The Hub

Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m., according to an eyewitness.

Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said there were no injuries and that the incident appeared to involve shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle.

"(Officers) responded over there and saw a vehicle that had damage to it and some shell casings on the ground," Stewart said.

APD vehicles patrolled the complex for the remainder of the day Tuesday.

