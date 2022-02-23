 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn Police Department seeks suspect in connection with shooting at The Hub
0 Comments

Auburn Police Department seeks suspect in connection with shooting at The Hub

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights (copy)

Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m., according to an eyewitness.

Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said there were no injuries and that the incident appeared to involve shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle.

"(Officers) responded over there and saw a vehicle that had damage to it and some shell casings on the ground," Stewart said.

APD vehicles patrolled the complex for the remainder of the day Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dems: Russia hasn't seen depth of sanctions yet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert