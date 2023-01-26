Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident.

On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane of traffic on I-85 near mile marker 54.

While officers were on their way to the area, the Auburn Communications Section received a notification that a pedestrian was lying on I-85 near the Moores Mill Bridge, according to the police report.

Responding officers located the deceased victim, “who had injuries consistent with being stuck by a vehicle,” the report said.

The victim was later identified as 58-year-old female from Auburn. Her identity is being withheld and pending notification of the family.

This case remains under investigation by Auburn Police, and the police report said an arrest is anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or using the 'Submit a Tip' feature on Auburn Public Safety's smartphone application.