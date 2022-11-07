Auburn police investigate Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive; suspect not in custody

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigation a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive on Saturday. The victim is in serious but stable condition and the suspect is not yet in custody.

Police responded to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department in reference to a 22-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to speak with officers prior to being airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition, police said.

During the investigation APD detectives located the crime scene in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive and identified a person of interest, who is known to the victim.

The APD did not name the suspect, but said the individual is not in custody at this time.

The victim was reported as being in serious, but stable condition at the trauma center, according to the police report.

Police said this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140; via the tip-line at 334-246-1391; or through the “submit a tip” option in the Auburn Public Safety Police and Fire smartphone application.