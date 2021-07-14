 Skip to main content
Auburn police investigating after man allegedly fires airsoft gun at people near Skybar
Officers with the Auburn Police Division are investigating reports of an unidentified man who allegedly shot at people with an airsoft gun in downtown near Skybar Tuesday night.

 Alex Hosey,

Officers with the Auburn Police Division are investigating reports of an unidentified man who allegedly shot at people with an airsoft gun in downtown near Skybar Tuesday night.

Reports indicated that the man was driving in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, by the area near the bar and "engaged in misbehavior" several times around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, though there are no reports of injuries, the release from Auburn Campus and Security said.

Auburn Campus Safety and Security encouraged those with information about the incident to contact the Auburn Police Division using their tip line at 334-246-1391 and to report any suspicious activity and behavior to the police immediately at 911 for emergencies or 334-501-3100 for non-emergencies.

