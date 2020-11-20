 Skip to main content
Auburn Police investigating Gay Street shooting
Gay Street shooting investigation.JPG

A group of officers with the Auburn Police Division investigate the scene of a shooting on North Gay Street in Auburn Friday.

 Alex Hosey,

The Auburn Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North Gay Street on Friday evening.

“We received a call around 6 p.m. of shots fired in the 500 block of North Gay Street. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted an individual who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound,” Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said. “That individual was transported to Piedmont Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Stewart said several cars appear to have been shot at as well, with at least six shell casings found at the scene of the shooting along with at least one weapon.

Police are in the process of interviewing several witnesses to the incident as of Friday night. A suspect or suspects involved in the shooting have yet to be named by police.

“We’re in the process now of interviewing witnesses and following up with our investigation and trying to develop further information on the suspects,” Stewart said.

Police are requesting that anyone with additional information contact them at (334) 501-3140 or (334) 246-1391.

