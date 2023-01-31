Auburn Police looking for information about suspicious activity at a local bar

Auburn police are seeking the public’s help with gathering information about a “suspicious incident” that happened at a local bar.

According to a press release put out by Auburn PD, on Jan. 28 law enforcement “received a tip regarding a video that was publicized on social media.”

The video depicted a person inside an Auburn bar who seemingly dropped an unknown substance into a beverage. Police received information that the beverage was then consumed by another patron.

“The incident, which occurred during the late-night hours of Jan. 27, or early-morning hours of Jan. 28, reportedly occurred at a business in Auburn,” the press release said. “The incident is currently being investigated by the Auburn Police Department. All leads, witness accounts and other information gathered during the investigation are being evaluated.”

Auburn University Campus Safety in a recent email to students it is also “aware of a video circulating on social media showing a male putting an unknown substance into a female’s drink at an off-campus bar.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140 or the tip line (334) 246-1391. Tips can also be provided to police by using the 'Submit a Tip' feature on the Auburn Public Safety smartphone application.