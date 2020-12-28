Auburn police looking for suspect in connection to string of armed robberies

The Auburn Police Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for a string of armed robberies committed against local businesses on Christmas and the following day.

Three incidents of armed robbery believed to be committed by the same person were reported at businesses located in the 1900 block of East Glenn Avenue, 1700 block of Opelika Road and the 1400 block of Opelika Road between 7:40 p.m. Friday and 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“During the incidents, the suspect entered the establishment with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of cash,” police said. “No injuries were reported.”

The suspect has been described as a thin black male between 25 and 35 years old. He was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black tennis shoes and a red vest during the armed robberies and is believed to have fled the scenes in a white truck, police said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case to call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 334-215-7867.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.