Auburn Police looking for the Toomer's Corner Saturday night firecracker-thrower

Officers with the Auburn Police Division are investigating a harassment and illegal discharging of fireworks case after a group of people on Toomer’s Corner had a lit firecracker thrown at them Saturday evening.

According to Auburn University Campus Safety & Security, the lit firecracker was thrown out of a vehicle described by witnesses as a white SUV occupied by two males traveling west on West Magnolia Avenue, though no tag number is available at this time.

No one was injured in the incident, but police are asking anyone with more information to contact the APD at 334-501-3100 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

