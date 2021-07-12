 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn Police looking for the Toomer's Corner Saturday night firecracker-thrower
0 Comments
top story

Auburn Police looking for the Toomer's Corner Saturday night firecracker-thrower

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn's Toomers Corner (copy)

Officers with the Auburn Police Division are investigating a harassment and illegal discharging of fireworks case after a group of people on Toomer’s Corner had a lit firecracker thrown at them Saturday evening.

 William Lester,

Officers with the Auburn Police Division are investigating a harassment and illegal discharging of fireworks case after a group of people on Toomer’s Corner had a lit firecracker thrown at them Saturday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Auburn University Campus Safety & Security, the lit firecracker was thrown out of a vehicle described by witnesses as a white SUV occupied by two males traveling west on West Magnolia Avenue, though no tag number is available at this time.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

No one was injured in the incident, but police are asking anyone with more information to contact the APD at 334-501-3100 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert