Auburn police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive

Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting they say occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive in which a 22-year-old female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police said Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, was developed as a suspect.

On Monday, APD detectives arrested Dowdell on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence, first degree.

On Saturday, police said they responded to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department in reference to a 22-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to speak with officers prior to being airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition, police said.

The victim was reported as being in serious, but stable condition at the trauma center, according to the police report.

Dowdell was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on no bond, pending further judicial review.