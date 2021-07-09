Auburn police need help identifying harassment suspect

The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of harassing a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that a black male about 5-foot-8 harassed a woman as she was walking near the 400 block of Harper Avenue and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect was described as having an average build and wore a white shirt, dark-colored medical mask, dark-colored do-rag, dark shorts and socks with no shoes, and police said he fled the area on foot after citizens intervened.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity to contact Auburn Police Division detectives at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

