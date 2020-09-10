 Skip to main content
Auburn police release surveillance video of missing Auburn teen
Auburn police release surveillance video of missing Auburn teen

APD Thomas Green

Auburn police released video of missing Auburn teen Thomas Green on Thursday morning. 

 Auburn Police Division

Auburn police released surveillance video of a missing Auburn teen Thursday morning.

Thomas-Green.jpg

Thomas A. Green, 18, of Auburn. 

The video released by police shows Thomas A. Green, 18, attempting to enter a convenience store located in the 800 bock of Martin Luther King Drive then departing after realizing the business was closed.

Green was reported missing to police on Sunday. He was last seen early Saturday morning by a friend, police said.

Police describe Thomas as a black male, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red and black sneakers and a dark-colored hoodie type shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

