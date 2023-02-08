Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. there was a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive as police searched for a reportedly armed man that fled from a domestic call.

Auburn police released an update around 9:05 a.m. stating they were unable to locate the suspect. Police described him as a Black man, 5-foot-6, wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Lee-Scott Academy was put on a shelter-in-place status as a precaution until resolved, police said.

Around 8:45, the Lee-Scott announced the suspect was no longer in the area of LSA and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. The school is in the all clear and will resume school as normal.

“LSA followed its safety protocols to ensure the safe arrival of our students and faculty. We appreciate the partnership we have with the Auburn Police Department as we work together to provide a safe school and community,” LSA said in a release.