Auburn police searching for missing teen
Thomas A. Green, 18, of Auburn. 

Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Auburn teen.

Thomas A. Green, 18, was reported missing to police on Sunday. He was last seen early Saturday morning by a friend, police said.

There is no evidence of foul play at this point, however, the investigation will continue until his whereabouts are determined, said police.

Police describe Thomas as a black male, 5’-6, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red and black sneakers and a dark-colored hoodie type shirt.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

