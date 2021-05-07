Auburn police to expand bike patrol to better engage with community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately with the pandemic and everything else that’s going on, we’ve had to push things back,” Stewart said. “The actual bikes are still on backorder right now, and that’s one of the things that’s holding us up … as well as having to adjust personnel to other areas, so we’re really now starting to get some traction with this again.”

Stewart said the plan is to have most of the on-campus police officers trained and certified for bike patrol as well as two to three bike officers on every shift throughout the city.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about the bike officers on campus, so we want to extend it out to the off-campus citizens,” Stewart said. “A lot of our constituents live on campus, but we have more that live off campus, so we want to provide that same service to them as well.”

The division recently certified two more officers to be able to patrol on bikes when they previously only had four, and Stewart said while the process of training, certification and getting the right equipment was gradual, he hoped to have “as many as we can” by this fall.