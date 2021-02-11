Auburn police warn of phone scam of people imitating law enforcement

Scammers are calling community members and pretending to be officers with the Auburn Police Division, police said Thursday.

The caller will often refer to the recipient by name, tell them the call is being recorded, say they’ve missed a court appearance or jury duty and demand the recipient send money or else a warrant will be issued for their arrest, police said.

Officers with the APD will never call individuals and ask for money under any circumstances and will not seek payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants, police said.

Auburn police are reminding community members to never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email and to be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Police are encouraging Auburn residents to file a report with the APD if they’ve fallen victim to this scam by calling their non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.

