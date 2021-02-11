 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn police warn of phone scam of people imitating law enforcement
0 comments
top story

Auburn police warn of phone scam of people imitating law enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Scammers are calling community members and pretending to be officers with the Auburn Police Division, police said Thursday.

The caller will often refer to the recipient by name, tell them the call is being recorded, say they’ve missed a court appearance or jury duty and demand the recipient send money or else a warrant will be issued for their arrest, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers with the APD will never call individuals and ask for money under any circumstances and will not seek payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants, police said.

Auburn police are reminding community members to never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email and to be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Police are encouraging Auburn residents to file a report with the APD if they’ve fallen victim to this scam by calling their non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert