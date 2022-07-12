 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn police with the assistance of Opelika police arrest Georgia woman on theft charges

Sky Naja Griffith

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department arrested a Georgia woman on a felony warrant charging her with second-degree theft of property.

On Monday, the APD, with the assistance from the Opelika Police Department arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith from Atlanta, Ga.

Police said the arrest stems from a call the APD received on Monday in reference to a theft at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

An employee notified police that the suspect stole merchandise and drove off fleeing the scene, according to the police report.

Griffith was located by the OPD in Opelika, and after further investigation, she was arrested and charged with theft of property second degree, police said.

Griffith was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $3,500 bond.

