 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn school employee charged with engaging in sex act with a student
0 comments
breaking

Auburn school employee charged with engaging in sex act with a student

{{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn school employee is facing felony charges after police received a complaint of inappropriate contact involving a school employee and a teenage student.

Willie Charles Hutchinson, 52, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, the Auburn Police Division said in a Monday news release.

Hutchinson is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $60,000 bond, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Auburn City Schools Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser said Auburn City Schools is cooperating with the Auburn Police Division in an ongoing investigation. An internal investigation has also been initiated, Chesser said, though he said no further comment on matters related to personnel will be made available.

Abby Driggers contributed to this report.

Hutchinson-Mugshot.jpg

Hutchinson

 Auburn Police Division
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert