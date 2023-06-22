Skybar Café owner’s sexual misconduct jury trial began on Wednesday morning with opening statements from the prosecution and the defense followed by the victim and a witness taking the stand.

Pat Grider, the owner of the bar in downtown Auburn, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the Auburn Police Department in February 2022.

A female employee, who worked at the bar from August 2021 to January 2022, reported to the APD that Grider groped her on the Skybar premises. The victim testified that Grider touched her chest, made sexually explicit comments to her and pushed undergarments in her face.

On Wednesday morning, prosecutor Justin Clark told the jury that this case is about the defendant, Grider, touching the intimate parts of the victim without her consent for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Grider’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, countered in his opening argument that the alleged incident did not occur. He also said the video will prove his point. Whittelsey told the jury that the victim had told her coworkers before the incident that she “was going to try to milk Pat for some big bills.”

“That’s what this is about, milking the owner of a successful business for big bills…,” Whittelsey said. “This is a Me Too movement that has gone awry if there ever were one.”

On Wednesday morning, the female victim was the first to take the stand. She testified that Grider consistently made her feel uncomfortable and the incident that occurred in January 2022 “was the last straw.”

She told the jury that while she was talking to Grider the night of this incident, he touched her chest. She said she did not give consent. She also said Grider asked her how much it would cost to perform oral sex and make out. Also that night, the victim testified that Grider pushed undergarments into her face. She said Grider told her he’d “paid a young lady to go to the bathroom and take them off and give them to him.”

Whittelsey asked why she didn’t leave the bar after this incident, and she replied saying she didn’t leave because her job was her livelihood and the only way she was making money.

“He has threatened to fire people before if they’re not receptive,” she said.

Whittelsey asked why she met with an attorney several days after the incident. The victim replied that she asked the attorney about what to expect if she moved forward with the court proceedings after giving a statement to the police.

“It wasn’t about garnishing or getting big bills?” Whittelsey asked.

The victim said no. She asked the attorney what she should expect when it comes to testifying, sitting on the stand and being a victim.

Whittelsey showed the jury alleged text messages between the victim and Grider that he classified as intimate, but the victim disagreed. She said she thought of Grider as a friend, and said there was no intimate or romantic relationship between them.

Whittelsey asked the victim why she’d put her arm around Grider at one point that night and if she asked him for consent to do so. The victim replied that she didn’t ask because it wasn’t for sexual gratification. She testified that what Grider did to her was for sexual gratification.

The victim said Grider had never laid hands on her before, but he publicly degraded her in front of other customers often. He and his brother would also take photos of her and show them to people, she testified.

“I was constantly sexually harassed and because they own the bar I couldn’t say or do anything,” she said.

After the January 2022 incident, the victim testified that she came back to work two more shifts at the bar. Whittelsey asked why she would return. She replied she didn’t know if she was going to report the incident yet, and she wanted to talk to her general manager about the situation. She also said it was the middle of the Auburn University basketball season and she didn’t want to miss those two shifts that would have a lot of customers.

The victim ended up deciding to quit her job and reported the incident to the police about eight days later.

“I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin. It was a job that I relied on and enjoyed, but I knew that, morality, that I needed to quit. That I had been subjected to harassment and just disgusting behavior for too long,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the victim’s female coworkers took the stand after lunch. This coworker was working behind the bar the night of the alleged incident. Video footage shows the victim and Grider sitting in front of the bar that the coworker was working behind.

The coworker testified that she heard part of the inappropriate conversation and saw Grider touch the victim’s chest.

“From what I heard, he was asking her to go to the wet box to do inappropriate things to her. The nature of which I did not hear, but I did hear that there were inappropriate things said to her,” the coworker said. “I stepped out of view and away from the conversation for the majority of it, because I was uncomfortable listening to it. But I had a job to do, and so I had to stay. I had bills to pay.”

The case will reconvene Thursday morning with the defense calling its first witness.