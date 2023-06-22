Auburn Skybar Café owner Pat Grider was found not guilty by a Lee County jury on Thursday.

Grider was arrested and charged with one count of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the Auburn Police Department in February 2022.

On Thursday after deliberating for a few hours, the jury gave the verdict to Judge Jeff Tickal, and he read the verdict before the court. Grider was found not guilty of the charge and was free to go.

“The jury found him not guilty because he’s not guilty, just like we’ve always said,” Grider’s attorney Davis Whittelsey said after the ruling. “The federal suit is pending and it will be fully and completely pursued.”

The trial began on Wednesday. The jury got to hear the testimony of the victim and a witness who was a coworker of the victim.

The victim, who worked at the bar from August 2021 to January 2022, said Grider groped her on the Skybar premises. She testified that Grider touched her chest, made sexually explicit comments to her and pushed undergarments in her face.

The coworker testified that she heard part of the inappropriate conversation and saw Grider touch the victim’s chest.

Thursday morning the defense called Daniel Grider, Grider’s brother and co-owner of Skybar, to take the stand.

Dan testified that his brother was arrested about 33 days after the date the alleged incident occurred. Because of how long the camera system can hold footage, a lot of the footage from the night of the incident had expired by the time the police requested it, Dan said. Dan testified that only two cameras captured the victim and Grider together the night of Jan. 19, 2022.

Whittelsey asked Dan if the police had asked for the footage earlier if there would have been more footage available. Dan said yes, they would have had about three or four more cameras that were focused on that area if the police requested it within 30 days of the incident.

During the closing arguments, the prosecution and defense had one more chance to address the jury.

Prosecutor Justin Clark asked the jury to remember what they’d seen on the video and what they’d heard from the witnesses.

Whittelsey told the jury, “Based on what you’ve seen and the testimony and inconsistencies in testimony that you've heard from this witness stand, from the city's own witnesses, are not consistent and are not worthy of making a 55-year-old successful businessman a sex offender and that’s what they’re asking you to do.”

He told the jury the first report about this incident described the contact as a “double pinching,” which was not shown on the video. He also reminded the jury that the touching that the victim’s coworker testified that she saw was not seen on the video.

The undergarment that the victim said Grider shoved in her face was not clearly visible in the video either. The jury could only see the body language and the victim's reaction to what she said occurred.

The video did, however, show Grider touch the victim’s chest. Judge Tickal said on Wednesday that there were three testimonies of touching. The victim gave a testimony, her coworker gave a testimony about it and Tickal said the video shows Grider touching the victim.

The jury decided on Thursday that there was reasonable doubt and found Grider not guilty of the sexual misconduct charge.