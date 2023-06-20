At the Lee County Justice Center, jury selection began on Tuesday for Skybar Café owner’s sexual misconduct case.

Pat Grider, the owner of the bar in downtown Auburn, appeared in Judge Jeff Tickal's courtroom on Tuesday morning before jury selection began. The process of selecting the jury continued into the afternoon.

Grider was arrested and charged with one count of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the Auburn Police Department in February 2022.

A female employee reported to the APD that Grider groped her on the Skybar premises. The victim worked at the bar from August 2021 until January 2022, quitting after this incident.

During a hearing at the Auburn Municipal Court in May 2022, the victim testified that Grider touched her breast, said sexually explicit things to her and at one point pushed panties in her face.

After the municipal court hearing, Grider was found guilty of the sexual misconduct charge, but his attorney entered an appeal after the ruling, which brought the case to the Lee County court. Court proceedings will continue Wednesday.