Auburn student reports rape at fraternity house Friday

An Auburn University student told police that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house, according to a statement from Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Tuesday.
While Campus Safety & Security said the victim does not recall the details of the incident, she disclosed physical injuries consistent with a rape.
Support Local Journalism
The statement from campus safety provided a list of resources on and off campus for sexual assault survivors to contact, including Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 and Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.
Campus safety officials also encouraged victims to call contact police using 911 for emergency situations or to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3100 to report a sexual assault. Survivors can also report incidents to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator at 334-844-4794 and find more resources at www.auburn.edu/titleix
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alex Hosey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.