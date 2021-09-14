 Skip to main content
Auburn student reports rape at fraternity house Friday
Auburn student reports rape at fraternity house Friday

Police lights

An Auburn University student told police that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house, according to a statement from Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Tuesday.

While Campus Safety & Security said the victim does not recall the details of the incident, she disclosed physical injuries consistent with a rape.

The statement from campus safety provided a list of resources on and off campus for sexual assault survivors to contact, including Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 and Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Campus safety officials also encouraged victims to call contact police using 911 for emergency situations or to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3100 to report a sexual assault. Survivors can also report incidents to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator at 334-844-4794 and find more resources at www.auburn.edu/titleix

